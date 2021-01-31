12 Active Covid-cases on Bonaire









1 Share

Kralendijk- Bonaire on the last day of January has a count of 12 ‘active’ Covid-19 cases.

Two of the eleven test results for Covid-19 conducted yesterday have turned out positive.







One more person recovered. Three people are still in hospital due to Covid-19. A person who received intensive care in the hospital has been transferred to the hospital in Aruba to receive more specialist care.

According to information provided by the Government, all current cases of Covid-19 on the islands are residents.

Also read: