New Director of Tourism in Anguilla

The Valley, Anguilla- Anguilla has a new Director of Tourism in the person of Stacey Liburd.

“We have put together a very strong Board at the ATB,” said Minister of Tourism Hayden Hughes, when he announced the appointment earlier this month. “The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) will be strengthened by this appointment that was made by me after careful consideration in consultation with my Tourism partners and in keeping with the ATB Act”.







According to Hughes, Stacey Liburd possesses the skills to help navigate the day-to-day operations during these unprecedented times. “She has our confidence and support as we forge ahead,” according to the Tourism Minister.

