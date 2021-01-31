Next Naturalization Exam on Saba on March 2nd









The Bottom, Saba- The next opportunity to take the naturalization exam on Saba to obtain the Dutch Nationality is on March 2nd, 2021.

Persons who are interested to take the exam can register at the Government Building on weekdays between 8 AM and 4.30 PM. Contact person for the registration is Ms. Angelita Peterson, Assistant to the Governor.







More information can also be obtained from calling Ms. Peterson at 416 3311, ext 233 or by sending an e-mail to: angelita.peterson@sabagov.nl

