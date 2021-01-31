Princess Beatrix Celebrates 83rd Birthday









Picture: Rijksvoorlichtingsdienst (RVD)

The Hague- HM Princess Beatrix, former queen of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, and mother to King Willem Alexander, today celebrates her 83rd birthday.

Princess Beatrix is still a much beloved figure on the islands of the former Netherlands Antilles.







In spite of her advanced age, the former Queen has visited Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba in recent times in light of her efforts to contribute to the protection of the unique nature these island harbor. In 2018 HM Princes Beatrix paid a visit to Bonaire, followed by a visit in 2019 to St. Eustatius and Saba.

Pricess Beatrix seen here during her working visit to Washington-Slagbaai National Park in 2018

On behalf of the BES-Reporter we extend a heartfelt ‘Happy Birthday’ to Princess Beatrix and her family.