Regulations for Yachts visiting Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Yachts visiting Statia and coming from low risk countries are allowed to enter Statia after receiving permission. Permission can be requested through email : info.covid19@statiagov.com. This does not count for yachts which visited a high risk country during the last 14 days. All staff on yachts from a high risk country must stay in quarantine for 14 days before being allowed to go on shore in Statia.

All yachts are allowed to anchor in Statia waters without going onshore. Diving schools can visit the yachts (coming from high risk countries) to organize diving trips directly from the yacht. The divers on these yachts must possess a certificate (PADI).







For Statians: It is not allowed that yachts, boats or other non-Statian vessels moor, except at the harbor pier. When trying to moor at other areas, the vessels will be directed to the harbor area.

Please note that the harbor is officially closed until further notice.

