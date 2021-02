3 Shares

Photo Credit: PJIAE

Philipsburg, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius -As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on the islands in our region, travel continues to be a matter of concern, even to conduct business affairs. The Public Entity of St. Eustatius will organize a second “Business Bubble” flight to St. Maarten so that persons can visit their Bank or Notary within the Bubble and without quarantine upon return.

If you are interested, please register via email : info.covid19@statiagov.com







