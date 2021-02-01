STINAPA Bonaire completes 2020 Bonaire Lionfish Survey









Source: STINAPA

Kralendijk – STINAPA biologists completed the 2020 Bonaire Lionfish Survey! There are glad to report that the population count was slightly lower than in 2019.

While it is less, it seems the density stayed about the same. They surveyed 26 sites, including the two no-dive reserves. There was a total of 116 fish over 31200m2 of the reef. This amount translates to a density of 38.7 lionfish per hectare of the reef, which is under control. STINAPA also found the density inside the reserves seemed higher than the density in areas frequented by Bonaire’s lionfish hunters.







STINAPA wants to thank all of the lionfish hunters who help maintain the population of this invasive fish low.

