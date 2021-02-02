Dia di Rincon Celebration Cancelled for Second year









16 Shares

The much beloved cultural celebration, will not move ahead like normal in 2021. The even was also cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 prevention. Photo: ABC Online Media

Kralendijk- Due to the prevailing measures in connection with the Corona virus, the Government of Bonaire, in consultation with the organization of ‘Dia di Rincon’ – FuDeCu, has decided to once again cancel the usual celebrations this year.

The organization will however organize various events during the month of April, which can be followed via “live streaming”.







Cultural

Dia di Rincon is an annual cultural event that has been organized for 32 years and attracts more than 4000 visitors. The main goal is to bring people together so that they can enjoy all the important parts of Bonaire’s cultural heritage.

Responsible

“In light of the current situation it is not responsible to celebrations continue in the normal way”, said Commissioner Nina de Heyer about the decision.

Also read: