Information campaign for the Second Chamber Election starts

Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 the Second Chamber Election takes place. On February 1st, the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) has started a campaign to inform all residents on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba about the upcoming election. This campaign focuses on the voting process and the measures that will be taken to make sure everyone can vote as safely as possible in this unusual time.

The Second Chamber consists of 150 members who represent the Dutch population, including the residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The role of the Second Chamber is to control the government and to make new laws together with the government. The members decide on issues such as education, health, environment, economy and more.







Once every 4 years the election for the Second Chamber takes place. Residents of the Caribbean Netherlands with a Dutch nationality, who are 18 years or older and are not excluded from the right to vote, may go to the polling station. They will receive a personal voting pass by mail.

Residents of the islands will be informed about the upcoming election by means of newspaper advertisements, radio, posters and TV commercials. Furthermore, Facebook will be widely used and all general information can be find on the campaign website. RCN carries out this information campaign on behalf of the Minister of Interior and Kingdom Relations. The public entities are responsible for the organization of the upcoming election.

Visit www.rijksdienstcn.com/secondchamberelection for more information or visit the Facebookpage Tweede Kamerverkiezing CN2021.

Vote for yourself, care for the future. Every vote counts!

