Only Nine Active Cases left; no New Infections

Kralendijk- There are only nine active cases of Covid-19 left on Bonaire. The downward trend of the last few weeks continues.
Of the last 19 people who underwent a Covid-test, no one turned out positive.
There are still three people hospitalized due to Covid-19 related symptoms.
