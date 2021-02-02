3 February 2021 00:46 am

BES Reporter

Bonaire Coronavirus Latest news

Only Nine Active Cases left; no New Infections

Kralendijk- There are only nine active cases of Covid-19 left on Bonaire. The downward trend of the last few weeks continues.

Of the last 19 people who underwent a Covid-test, no one turned out positive.





There are still three people hospitalized due to Covid-19 related symptoms.

