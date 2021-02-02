US flights to Bonaire postponed due to new entry measures









33 Shares

Kralendijk – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) recently announced that Bonaire will reopen to the North-American visitors with direct flights from Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Newark as of February 2021.

Travelers from high-risk countries traveling to Bonaire must take an Antigen test also known as the rapid test 4 hours before departure to Bonaire. In addition to the Antigen test, travelers must also provide proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival and travelers must complete a Health Declaration form 48 hours prior to departure.







Since the introduction of the mandatory Antigen test 4 hours before departure to Bonaire; US Airlines have postponed their flights. Given that not all airports in the US offer the facilities to conduct an Antigen test and partly due to other bottlenecks, the US airlines have decided to cancel the flights that were scheduled for February.

United Airlines has cancelled the February 13th, 2021 flight from Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR) and will resume at the end of March 2021. Delta has postponed its flights from Atlanta (ATL) by one month from February 6th, 2021 and is currently scheduled for March 6th, 2021. Also, American Airlines which is scheduled for February 13th, 2021 has decided to reschedule its flights from Miami (MIA), and has now been moved to March 2021.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire together with Diamond PR has started various marketing campaigns for the American market since the lifting of the flight ban on January 15th, 2021. These marketing campaigns will remain in effect.

Also Read