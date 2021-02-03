All active cases of COVID-19 are residents of Bonaire









Kralendijk – On February 3, 2021, there are 8 active cases of COVID-19. All are residents of Bonaire. 23 people were tested and all results are negative. One person has recovered. There are 3 hospital admissions due to COVID-19. A person is in the hospital in Aruba to receive more specialist care there.



Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people. To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to COVID-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.







