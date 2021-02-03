Detention during traffic control Bonaire









Kralendijk- On Monday, February 1, a 33 year old man with initials J.D.C.M. was stopped during a traffic. The man in question could not show any valid documents. He was also unable to show proof of identity.

He was taken to the police station where he was transferred to the immigration office for further investigation. The investigation revealed that the man is from Colombia and that he was staying on the island illegally. The suspect has been handed over to the JICN, pending deportation to the country of origin.







