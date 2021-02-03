STENAPA launches Nature on Statia Photo Contest

- 3Shares
Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Do you live on St Eustatius and take beautiful photos? Join STENAPA photo contest and win great prizes! Flex your photography muscle, whether seasoned or novice, by submitting a photo taken of Nature on Statia. Take an opportunity to appreciate nature through the lens and get creative.
Visit www.statiapark.org for all the details
