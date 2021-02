2 Shares

Kralendijk- On Tuesday, February 2, a traffic control was held at the Bulevar Miguel Pourier in Rincon. A total of 18 vehicles were checked during this check. Two fines have been issued by officers for driving without a driver’s license.

At several other locations, fines were issued for driving without a driver’s license, without insurance papers, for holding a phone in hand while driving, and in particular for driving without a seat belt.







Also read