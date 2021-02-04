New dialysis equipment for Fundashon Mariadal Bonaire









2 Shares

Kralendijk – The Dialysis department of Fundashon Mariadal has renewed all twelve dialysis machines and purchased an extra one.

Mariadal now has thirteen new devices. Ten stations are available in the dialysis department and another two in the isolation box in the Special Care department. One copy is spare. The old equipment dated from 2012 and 2017 and had to be replaced due to end-of-life. They would like to thank the dialysis team, Renal Dynamics company and the medical technical service for their efforts.







Mariadal started dialysis in 2012. In the preceding period, patients had to travel to Curaçao three times a week for treatment. Each journey took an average of twelve hours. That meant a time commitment of almost 2,000 hours per year per patient! This example shows how care aid on Bonaire has improved in recent years.

Also read