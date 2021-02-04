PCR-test no longer required for short trips between Curaçao and Bonaire









Kralendijk- Due to the low infection rate on both Bonaire and Curaçao Governor Edison Rijna has announced a de-escalation of measures surrounding Covid-19.

One big change is the fact that as of Friday, February 5 a negative PCR test is no longer required for short trips from Bonaire to Curaçao, or vice versa.







The exception is only for trips up to 2 days, which can include 1 night.

Travelers between the island should however still fill out a health declaration before traveling from Curaçao to Bonaire.