Doctors from Saba hold info sessions about Vaccination on Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- On Friday afternoon a group of nurses were informed about the COVID-19 vaccination.
The session was held at the Auxiliary Home. The presenters were 2 doctors from Saba: Mrs. Smith (Ph.D) and Mrs. Robson (Ph.D).
The doctors will also be present tomorrow at Lions Den for the Town Hall Meeting, at 7 PM.
