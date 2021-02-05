Doctors from Saba hold info sessions about Vaccination on Statia









A view on the informative session of Friday. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- On Friday afternoon a group of nurses were informed about the COVID-19 vaccination.

The session was held at the Auxiliary Home. The presenters were 2 doctors from Saba: Mrs. Smith (Ph.D) and Mrs. Robson (Ph.D).







The doctors will also be present tomorrow at Lions Den for the Town Hall Meeting, at 7 PM.