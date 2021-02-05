Police Seizes Motorcycle on Bonaire









Kralendijk- Police on Bonaire on Wednesday confiscated a motorcycle after a short persecution.

A KPCN patrol saw that the driver of the motorcycle was driving without a helmet and without a valid number plate. This was reason to stop him to check the necessary documents.







However, the driver did not respond to the requests of the police. He drove on to his house where he eventually stopped. The driver received a ticket for not obeying orders from the police, for driving without a helmet, without a driver’s license, for not indicating direction when turning, for not having a number plate and for endangering traffic by exceeding the speed limit.

The motorcycle was also confiscated by KPCN.

