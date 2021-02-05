Summer School during Carnival Holidays Bonaire









Kralendijk – This year, for the fifth time, Stichting Lezen & Schrijven Bonaire is organising a Summer School for primary school children. This time not only during the big school holidays but also during the Carnival holidays and the Easter holidays.

From 15 February to 19 February, they will spend a week speaking, listening and reading in English. They will do this with language games and on the computer.







In the afternoon they will do sports and go on excursions. Participation is only $15 including lunch and T-shirt. The lessons are given at the MBO at the Kaya Korona and are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Students of eighth grade are welcome to participate. They can register with the teacher at school or through lezenenschrijvenbonaire@gmail.com

For more information, please call +599 782 4569.

