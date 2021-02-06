Commissioner Thielman Starts Weekly Consultations









2 Shares

Kralendijk- Commissioner Hennyson will start a weekly consultation where residents can speak directly to the Commisisoner.

According to Thielman, residents in this way can have a direct contact with Local Government about issues which are important to them, or if they want to raise certain concerns with Government.







The weekly consultations take place on Thursdays, between two and five in the afternoon. Residents who want to visit the Commissioner need to make a priort appointment, by calling 7175330 ext. 5369 or email to gedeputeerde.thielman@bonairegov.com.

Neighborhoods

The commissioner also Deputy Thielman will plans to visit a different neighborhoods every month, to talk to the residents and hear their concerns.

Also read: