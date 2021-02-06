Cooperation with Port of Amsterdam pays off for Bonaire









10 Shares

The Executive Council visited the harbor last week to take a first-hand look at the ongoing construction. Photo: Government of Bonaire

Kralendijk- The cooperation between the Public Entity Bonaire and Port of Amsterdam is leading to positive and tangible results for the island.

Soon the extension of the so-called South Pier will be ready, which means an important improvement in the infrastructure of the local harbor. In an earlier phase the South Pier had already been renovated and the middle pier has been equipped to function as a roll-on, roll-off pier for container shipments.







Procedures

In addition, under the auspices of the Steering Group, the processes and procedures at the Ports and Pilotage Service have been improved, a port bye-law has been drawn up that will soon be approved by the Island Council

Ultimately, the idea is to establish a new and more independent Port Authority. A covenant was signed with Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen of Infrastructure and Water Management and the Commissioner for Economic Affairs, in which the cooperation for the coming years is laid down.

Privatization of the Port, and the possible construction of a new cargo port are the most important policy objectives in the convenant.

Satisfied

“We have achieved a great deal through the cooperation in this Steering Committee with the policymakers of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the implementation-oriented attitude, knowledge and experience of the Amsterdam Port Authority”, says Island Governor Edison Rijna.