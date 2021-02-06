Herbert Electrical Services opens shop in Saba









The Bottom, Saba- Saturday saw the opening in Windwardside of Herbert Electrical service.

The new shop, which is located just below Guido’s, was officially blessed by Pastor Vernon Liburd. The new store will employ two young Sabans.







Dave Levenstone, former head of Economic Affairs on Saba, said he was glad to see new economic activity on the island. “I want to congratulate Mr. Philbert Ryner for having full confidence in the economy of the island. Covid 19 may have set back a lot, but Covid will also pass sooner or later”, according to Levenstone.