Alton Paas Foundation Takes Wheelchair Users Curaçao out for Recreation

Using a special vehicle make it possible for wheelchair users to go into the sea for a refreshing swim at Wet & Wild Boulevard.

Willemstad- The Alton Paas Foundation (APF) will be taking 3 wheelchair users per week out for recreation purposes. This was made known by the foundation on Sunday.

“Wheelchair users also have the right to go out and enjoy themselves, just like everybody else”, according to the Foundation, who notes that the Covid-19 pandemic has made going out for wheelchairs users even more difficult than it normally already is.







Using one of their 2 special ‘Wheelee’ vehicle, the Foundation offers to pick up the wheelchair users for a day out. This can be to Church or a special event, but also for a swim or to a restaurant.

Wheelchair users interested to participate can fill out a form on the Foundation’s website. The Foundation each week will announce the 3 persons they will be taking out a Facebook ‘Live’.

APF says they are very grateful for all contributors who make the recreation trips possible, as well as to their volunteers who are instrumental in the process.

Information on the Foundation and the forms to sign up can be found at www.fundashonaltonpaas.org

