Kralendijk- While the total number of ‘active’ Covid-19 cases on Bonaire has stayed the same, there are actually two new infections on the island.

As two of the active cases also recovered at the same time, the total still stands at five.







According to information from the Government of Bonaire, two out of eleven people tested yesterday, turned out positive for the virus.

All active cases at the moment are locals. There are still two patients hospitalized, one of which in Aruba.