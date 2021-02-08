COVID-19 Entry Policy of Statia









1 Share

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – All persons are allowed to enter St. Eustatius based on the normal immigration rules. Registration is however required before entering St. Eustatius and the requirements as described below must be fulfilled. This is applicable for people entering by boat and people entering by plane.

Everyone that wants to enter St. Eustatius must register by email to info.covid19@statiagov.com. Your email must include motivation, planned date of entry, name, date of birth, nationality, which country or countries you stayed during the last 14 days and (if applicable) your preferred place to stay during the quarantine period. The request for entrance needs to be received at least 72 hours before the planned date of arrival. Approval will be within 48 hours after receiving the request.







The list of countries is based on the decision of the minister of public health: ‘Het Besluit aanwijzing gebieden negatieve testverplichtingen Sint Eustatius’

Persons from high risk countries need to have a negative COVID 19-PCR test taken within 72 hours before arriving on Statia.

Persons from countries not belonging to the Kingdom of the Netherlands (the Kingdom of the Netherlands include Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba, Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten) also need to have a negative quick test taken within 4 hours before departing from the high risk country. If you have a stopover of more than 24 hours, the flights are seen as separate flights. And the antigen test needs to be taken in the country of the long stop over within 4 hours before departure.

Medical patients returning with flights (organized by ZVK) from Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao and Sint Maarten are exempted from the testing requirements.

Health declaration

Everybody entering Statia needs to fill in a travel questionnaire, which can be found on the website : Questionnaire. The form has to be filled in between 48 and 12 hours before arrival.

Quarantine measures for high risk countries

All persons entering from high risk countries are obliged to go into quarantine upon entry.

To be excluded from quarantine obligations, people must have been in a low risk country for 14 consecutive calendar days (not including the day of travel). All persons will be screened on health and travel history upon arrival on Statia. If incoming passengers on a flight are from different risk categories. The government can decide to treat them as being from the highest risk category present on the flight. The Public Health Department can issue a quarantine obligation for every incoming person, based on the screening results.

The Quarantine period is 12 consecutive calendar days (not including the day of travel). For people coming from medium and high risk countries it is effectively 12 days as they will have an exit PCR-test on the 10th day of quarantine and will only be released after having received a negative test result. This PCR test is executed and paid for by the public health.

People from high risk countries staying on Statia for a period of 12 days or shorter are welcome, but will not be tested on the 10th day and have to stay in quarantine during their whole stay.

The government can give permission to conduct work during the quarantine and has specific protocols developed for the permission which needs to be signed by the persons involved.

For general information on COVID and updates, see the Statia Government website.

Travelling abroad

People are free to travel abroad, no permission is needed, however Statia residents travelling abroad from now on will not be entitled for any form of repatriation assistance and must under all circumstances pay for quarantine upon return. While travelling abroad people are responsible to obtain the permission to enter the destination country themselves.

Please be aware that for several destinations a negative PCR test and sometimes a quick antigen test is needed upon entering.

For travelling to the Netherlands no test is needed, but this is only the case if you have a direct flight from Sint Maarten, Aruba of Curacao. If you have a stop over a test is needed.

Also read