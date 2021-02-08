8 February 2021 19:26 pm

St. Eustatius Arrest for Joyriding

Photo: The BES-Reporter.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Sunday, February 7th , around 3:30 AM., a man with initials A.G.H. of 17 years was arrested for joyriding and for violation of the Opium Act BES. The suspect had taken a car without the owner’s permission. When arrested he was in possession of drugs.

