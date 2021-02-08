- 1Share
Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Sunday, February 7th , around 3:30 AM., a man with initials A.G.H. of 17 years was arrested for joyriding and for violation of the Opium Act BES. The suspect had taken a car without the owner’s permission. When arrested he was in possession of drugs.
Also read
- St. Eustatius Arrest for Joyriding
- COVID-19 Entry Policy of Statia
- PLP (Statia) installs ‘Shadow Commissioners’
- World’s First Passenger Flight with Sustainable Synthetic Kerosene
- DCNA concludes project for Dutch Caribbean