Countries Establish ‘Dutch Caribbean Hospital Alliance’

The ministers and State Secretary at the moment of signing. Photo RCN

Kralendijk- The hospitals of Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius will be starting a so-called Hospital Alliance.

The Minister of Health, Environment and Nature of Curaçao, Zita Jesus Leito, the Minister of Tourism, Health and Sports of Aruba, Danguillaume Oduber, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Affairs of St. Maarten, Richard Panneflek and the State Secretary for Health, Welfare and Sport, Paul Blokhhuis, have officially approved the establishment of a cooperative association between the medical institutions in the islands Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius by signing a decision document on Tuesday, the 9th of February, 2021.







DHCA

The “Dutch Caribbean Hospital Alliance” (DCHA) will as a cooperative give concrete effect to the common goal to reduce vulnerability and dependence but above all to be able to ensure the continuity of specialist medical care in the future and to increase the quality and availability of specialist medical care where possible. The DCHA’s mission statement is as follows: “To provide the best possible local and regional medical care through embedded collaboration between the islands within the Kingdom and strategic partners, where the well-being of our patients, the maintenance of a sound financial-economic situation and ensuring our cultural values have top priority.”

Launch

The establishment of the cooperative association is currently in a so-called ‘quartermaster phase’. The intention is to officially launch the establishment of the hospital cooperative in this year’s first quarter.

The government officials of the four countries of the Kingdom are confident that enhanced collaboration between the hospitals will improve the quality and continuity of care provided to the residents of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.