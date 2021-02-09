Covid-19 Yachting Regulations for Statia









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Government of St. Eustatius (Statia) has issued new directives regarding the island’s accommodation of yachts during Covid-19.

As at February 1st, 2021, yachts visiting Statia from low-risk countries can apply for permission to enter the island without the need for quarantine. Entry requests can be emailed to: info.covid19@statiagov.com and it should be received at least 72 hours before the planned date of arrival. Approval will be within 48 hours after receiving the request.







All staff on yachts which visited a high-risk country during the last 14 days, must stay in quarantine on board the yacht for 14 days before being allowed to go on shore in Statia.

Country risk categories can be found here: http://bit.ly/3rojpMc

All yachts are allowed to anchor in Statia waters without going onshore.

Diving schools on the island can visit the yachts from high-risk countries and organize diving trips directly from the yacht. The divers on these yachts must possess a PADI certificate.

Although the harbour is officially closed until further notice, residents of Statia can moor their vessels at the harbour pier. If vessels attempt to moor in any other area, they will be directed to the harbour pier.

They encourage you to visit https://www.statiagovernment.com/key-topics/covid-19 for up-to-date information on Statia’s Covid-19 protocols.

