Fourth Person succumbs to Covid on Bonaire

Kralendijk- While rumors about a new Covid-related death could be heard on the island from earlier today, in the late afternoon the Government of Bonaire confirmed there is indeed another fatality due to Covid-19.

The total number of deadly victims to Covid now stands at 4. The island still also has three active cases at present. It is unknown as of yet if the new fatality is the same person that was already hospitalized on Aruba due to complications caused by Covid-19, or one of the other ‘active’ cases.





