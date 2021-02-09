Julio A. Abraham Boulevard Bonaire will be closed









1 Share

Kralendijk – Water –en Energie Bedrijf Bonaire (WEB) announces that in connection with the work to renew the pipes that must transport purified wastewater back to hotels (9th EDF), Julio A. Abraham Boulevard will be closed between Kaya Gilberto F Croes and Kaya Libertador Simon Bolivar (in front of FXDC).

Date: Thursday 11th until Monday February 15th, 2021

Time: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm







The diversion route will be indicated on site by means of signs.

Work Area

The color yellow on the map below indicates the part of the street that will

be closed.

– Traffic from Divi Flamingo Resort & Casino towards Kaya Grandi,is

advised to use an alternative route: through Kaya Gilberto F. Croes

and continue on Kaya Hermandad.

– Traffic from Kaya Libertador Simon Bolivar in the direction Julio A.

Abraham Boulevard will be diverted via Kaya Grandi at Tourism

Corporation Bonaire (TCB).

In connection with these activities, it is possible that motorists and

companies experience temporary dust and noise nuisance. The contractor

Bonairiaanse Wegenbouw Maatschappij (BWM) works continuously to

reduce nuisance in the area.

The 9th EDF project team with WEB as project supervisor will attempt to

carry out the work within the specified time and to keep the inconvenience

to a minimum.

If you have any questions or remarks, please contact WEB via email

info@webbonaire.com or phone +599 7158244.

Also read