Julio A. Abraham Boulevard Bonaire will be closed

Kralendijk – Water –en Energie Bedrijf Bonaire (WEB) announces that in connection with the work to renew the pipes that must transport purified wastewater back to hotels (9th EDF), Julio A. Abraham Boulevard will be closed between Kaya Gilberto F Croes and Kaya Libertador Simon Bolivar (in front of FXDC).
Date: Thursday 11th until Monday February 15th, 2021
Time: 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
The diversion route will be indicated on site by means of signs.
Work Area
The color yellow on the map below indicates the part of the street that will
be closed.
– Traffic from Divi Flamingo Resort & Casino towards Kaya Grandi,is
advised to use an alternative route: through Kaya Gilberto F. Croes
and continue on Kaya Hermandad.
– Traffic from Kaya Libertador Simon Bolivar in the direction Julio A.
Abraham Boulevard will be diverted via Kaya Grandi at Tourism
Corporation Bonaire (TCB).
In connection with these activities, it is possible that motorists and
companies experience temporary dust and noise nuisance. The contractor
Bonairiaanse Wegenbouw Maatschappij (BWM) works continuously to
reduce nuisance in the area.
The 9th EDF project team with WEB as project supervisor will attempt to
carry out the work within the specified time and to keep the inconvenience
to a minimum.
If you have any questions or remarks, please contact WEB via email
info@webbonaire.com or phone +599 7158244.
