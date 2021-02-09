Relief for Saba’s tourism and hospitality sector









A view of the Queens Garden Hotel and surroundings.

Photo: BES-Reporter

The Bottom, Saba – Businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector will get additional relief from the Public Entity Saba for April through December 2020. The entrepreneurs don’t have to pay the various fees that they normally pay to the government.

The Executive Council recently decided to waive several local government fees for businesses in these two sectors to provide additional relief measures for businesses that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the list for this relief measure are rental car companies, taxi drivers, restaurants and bars, hotels, gift and clothing stores, hardware stores, fishermen, travel services, dive shops, and ferry services.







The entrepreneurs are being informed early this week about exempting them from paying the applicable fees. The businesses were reminded that the waiving of fees does not include outstanding debts owed to the Public Entity Saba or future payments.

The Executive Council’s decision is a follow-up to the earlier additional relief measures that were implemented last year to help local entrepreneurs during the pandemic. These measures included a one-time compensation for lost revenues and the waiving of certain local taxes.

