Statia Tourism launches a new Instagram Account









5 Shares

Oranjestad, Sint Eustatius – The St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation has launched a refreshed Instagram account with the new handle @statia.tourism.

You are invited to take a moment to visit, like and follow, as they bring you on-going snippets of their beautiful island on this platform. While there, please comment, share with friends and family, ask questions and interact with them.







With this new look, the Tourism office hopes to pique people’s interest and entice them to explore more of what St. Eustatius has to offer. According to Ms. Maya Pandt, Statia Tourism’s Product Development Manager, “when we can travel freely again, we invite you to visit and participate in the many ecoadventures and underwater explorations that makes our island extra special.”

Statia boasts one of the best dive locations in the entire Caribbean, with flourishing nature below as well as above. Whether from within the Caribbean region or beyond, St. Eustatius remains an interesting gem for travellers of all ages to explore.

Ms. Pandt added, “It is our goal to introduce you to the many improvements we have made in preparation for your visit or your return to our island.”

Also read