Stolen scooter found at car garage Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – During the check of a container at a car garage on the road leading to Under the Hill on St. Eustatius, on Tuesday , February 9th , Customs found a scooter that had been stolen. The scooter was handed over to KPCN.
