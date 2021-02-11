A visitor is 1 of the 7 active cases in Bonaire













Kralendijk – On February 11, 2021 there are 7 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 7 active cases, 1 active case is a visitor to the island. Out of the 20 people tested, 3 were tested positive for COVID-19. It is important to have it tested in case of complaints. There has been 1 hospitalization due to Covid-19.



Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people. To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.



Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

