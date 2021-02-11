“Bonaire Misses You” launched by Tourism Corporation Bonaire













Kralendijk – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) starts the year with a new tourism campaign. On Monday, February 1st, 2021, TCB in collaboration with Diamond PR Agency and local partners launched a new campaign titled “Bonaire Misses You” to the European market. This island-wide campaign initiative is to show appreciation for its European and North American visitors, and also to give back to the visitors.

More than 50 local partners along with TCB and Diamond PR Agency developed a special promotional offer for the visitors of Bonaire. The participating partners offer 10 percent savings on a variety of accommodations, restaurants, car rentals and activities, to each

traveler that downloads the voucher on the website www.bonairemissesyou.com.







As an added bonus, those who book their vacation directly at the participating hotel, apartment or villa, will receive a complimentary “welcome” drink of Cadushy Distillery’s award-winning and locally produced Rom Rincon. Future visitors can go on the website, choose from the list of participating partners and download their voucher to unlock the special offer. This special offer is valid for stays through August 31st, 2021 and only via direct bookings.

The campaign is meant to re-develop consumers’ interest in tourism and to keep Bonaire topof-mind with consumers. Additionally, to promote longer stays on Bonaire. “This campaign is just one of the planned and executed strategies of Diamond PR Agency and TCB. We continue to adapt our strategies and develop our efforts to maintain Bonaire’s presence in the

European and North American consumers top-of-mind” said Derchlien Vrolijk, Marketing Manager at TCB.

Once the dates of direct flights from North America are confirmed, the campaign will be launched to the North American market.

