Plenchi di Trabou Bonaire officially opened

Kralendijk – On Wednesday 10 February, the Plenchi di Trabou job centre was officially opened. Commissioner Nina den Heyer cut the symbolic ribbon in the presence of the employees and some guests. Within Plenchi di Trabou, work services from the OLB and the Kingdom Government are brought together in one location.

During the opening, among other things, the importance of work for strengthening the economy was considered. Especially in times of crisis, strong cooperation between businesses, job seekers and the government is of great importance.







The starting point at Plenchi di Trabou is to help residents of Bonaire get to work. Job placement, formerly carried out by the Social Support and Labour (MOA) department of the OLB, is housed at the new job centre. Where work is not an option, employees can provide information on topics such as (further) training and employment permits. Both employers and job seekers can contact this new organisation.

Plenchi di Trabou is housed at kaya L. D. Gerharts 12, in the former building of the Girobank. Every working day, the job centre is open between 8:00 and 12:00 and 13:00 and 17:00. Interested parties can walk in or make an appointment at info@plenchiditrabou.com or (599) 715-8346. On www.plenchiditrabou.com, employers can post a vacancy and job seekers can register for mediation.

