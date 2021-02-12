Kaya Grandi Bonaire closed to traffic in stages













6 Shares

Kralendijk – From the period February 15 to April 1, 2021, WEB will carry out activities in Kaya Grandi.

In addition to renewing the irrigation water pipeline, WEB will also clean up a section of drinking water pipeline in Kaya Grandi. The excavation work for both projects is carried out alternately and in two phases. Businesses and homes will remain accessible and working hours will be adjusted for visits to restaurants. Working hours are between 6:30 AM to 3:00 PM.







In order to be able to carry out these activities properly and safely, Kaya Grandi will be closed to traffic in phases. The side streets remain accessible to local traffic. Cars and truck traffic are diverted. The sidewalks in Kaya Grandi will remain accessible to pedestrians and access to all buildings and businesses will be maintained. All businesses and homes remain accessible.

Also Read