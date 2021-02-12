Maritime Police Aruba saves 2 people from Capsized boat













View of the rescue operation this morning.

Oranjestad, Aruba- The Martime department of the Korps Politie Aruba (KPA) on Friday morning quickly came into action after news of a catamaran which would have capsized of the coast of Aruba.

A police boat quickly encountered the two persons on the Guess Who, with registration number A-2679. and was able to bring them to safety.







The Police force said information from the public is very important to enable them to act quickly and save lives. Residents can always call special number 11141. If so desired, information can be provided in an anonymous way.

