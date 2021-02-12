Scheduled Traffic Control Bonaire

- 5Shares
Kralendijk – On Wednesday, February 10, in the afternoon a scheduled traffic control to comply with road traffic regulations was held at Kaya Internashonal.
A total of 37 motor vehicles were checked, of which 23 drivers received fines.
The police reports were issued for the following violations:
16 x for driving without a seat belt,
1 x for not having a driving license,
2 x for not having car insurance,
2 x for calling while driving,
1 x for driving without a number plate
1 x for not wearing a helmet.
Are you not following the rules? Then you can get a fine. The amount of a fine for the above violations varies between $ 30 and $ 225.
