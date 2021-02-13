Covid-infections Bonaire inching up again













Kralendijk- While the number of Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks was declining and reached a low of three infected persons, the amount of cases is inching up again over the last few days.

On Saturday two out of twelve persons who took the test yesterday, turned out positive. This brings the total amount of ‘active cases’ back up to twelve.







Two of the current active cases are visitors; the rest are residents.