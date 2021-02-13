Man Robbed and Severely Beaten in Center of Kralendijk













Kralendijk- According to a spokesperson from Police, in the night of Friday to Saturday a man in the center or Kralendijk was not only robbed, but also severely beaten.

The man was attacked by no less than four assailants. After the attack, the vicitim had to be transported to the hospital.







Police in the meantime have already detained three suspects: 18 year old D.B, 33 year old C.S. and 22 year old M.S.

The case is still under investigation. Police call on anyone who may have seen or who may know anything at the case, to contact them at 7158000 or via the anonymous tip line: 717-7251.