Active Covid-infections Bonaire stand at 13

Kralendijk- The total ‘active’ cases on Bonaire on Sunday stands at 13, according to information received from the Government’s Communication Department.

Two of the  active cases are visitors to the island. A total of 18 people were tested on Saturday. As one of the 18 results came back positive, the total number of active cases on Sunday stands at a total of 13 persons.





There is 1 person in hospital due to Covid-19.