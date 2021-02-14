Active Covid-infections Bonaire stand at 13













Kralendijk- The total ‘active’ cases on Bonaire on Sunday stands at 13, according to information received from the Government’s Communication Department.

Two of the active cases are visitors to the island. A total of 18 people were tested on Saturday. As one of the 18 results came back positive, the total number of active cases on Sunday stands at a total of 13 persons.







There is 1 person in hospital due to Covid-19.



