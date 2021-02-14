Blog writes about ’12-point Shuffle’ to get to Bonaire during Covid













Kralendijk- Website BonairePros.com has published a blog with the necessary steps to travel through Bonaire via Curaçao Airport.

The Blog gives a complete list of all the steps one needs to undertake to travel for instance from the US to Bonaire, and -most importantly- the list of documents you need to carry with you on your trip.







While most of the necessary forms can be filled out online, for reasons unclear to any well-thinking person, both Curaçao and Bonaire Immigration authorities demand a hard-copy print-out of for instance your Health Declaration and PCR test results.

The full blog and the necessary steps can be found on the BonairePro.com website.