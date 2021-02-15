16 February 2021 00:06 am

1000 Steps closed for a day

Kralendijk- The popular 1000 Steps Beach will be closed for a day on Tuesday, February 16, in connection with work to be performed at the beach.

According to Bonaire Government, work at the beach will commence at 6 AM and will continue to 7 PM. On Wednesday the beach will be open again to the public.





