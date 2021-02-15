Bonaire Reforestation Food Forest workshop

- 5Shares
Kralendijk – Last month, ECHO hosted a syntropic workshop. Roland van Reenen, a syntropic consultant from Curaçao, held the two-day workshop here in Bonaire. The workshop aimed to show how syntropic techniques could be combined with classic reforestation methods to build a food forest that not only benefited people but also wildlife, such as the Yellow-shouldered Amazon parrot.
Echo invited other island stakeholders to the workshop in hopes to inspire private reforestation. To truly live in harmony with nature, they must build a system that benefits not only parrots but people too.
Food forests imitate natural ecosystems by combining trees, crops and (sometimes) livestock. Where a monoculture uses only one layer for food production, a food forest is a polyculture with many layers
– Eva de Groot Food Forests
