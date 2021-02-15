Echo Bonaire $10,000 fundraising goal reached













Kralendijk – In December, ECHO had an ambitious fundraising goal, they needed to raise $10,000 to allow Yellow-shouldered Amazon field program to effectively continue in 2021. Despite the difficulties felt across the world, their supporters showed them incredible love and generosity by helping them reach their $10,000 goal.



ECHO can’t thank everyone enough, whether you donated, shared one of their posts or just sent them a bit of good luck, without all of you, they wouldn’t have been able to reach the target and help to continue to conserve the Yellow-shouldered Amazon on Bonaire.



The funds raised will help Echo continue to:

Rescue and rehabilitate ex pets, injured and confiscated parrots

Provide care for parrots unable to return to the wild

Release rescued parrots back into the wild

Monitor and protect wild populations

And so much more!

ECHO is well underway into this year’s parrot conservation programs and have already hosted their annual roost count, welcomed a new wildlife assistant and began training in parrot monitoring. They look forward to sharing with you how your support has helped Yellow-shouldered Amazon Parrot conservation.







