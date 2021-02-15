16 February 2021 00:07 am

Echo Bonaire $10,000 fundraising goal reached

Kralendijk – In December, ECHO had an ambitious fundraising goal, they needed to raise $10,000 to allow Yellow-shouldered Amazon field program to effectively continue in 2021. Despite the difficulties felt across the world, their supporters showed them incredible love and generosity by helping them reach their $10,000 goal.

ECHO can’t thank everyone enough, whether you donated, shared one of their posts or just sent them a bit of good luck, without all of you, they wouldn’t have been able to reach the target and help to continue to conserve the Yellow-shouldered Amazon on Bonaire.

The funds raised will help Echo continue to:

  • Rescue and rehabilitate ex pets, injured and confiscated parrots
  • Provide care for parrots unable to return to the wild 
  • Release rescued parrots back into the wild 
  • Monitor and protect wild populations 
  • And so much more! 

ECHO is well underway into this year’s parrot conservation programs and have already hosted their annual roost count, welcomed a new wildlife assistant and began training in parrot monitoring. They look forward to sharing with you how your support has helped Yellow-shouldered Amazon Parrot conservation.





