First 4000 Covid Vaccines Arrive in Bonaire

Commisioner Den Heyer and Rijna at Flamingo Airport this afternoon. Photo: ABC Online Media

Kralendijk- This afternoon a first batch existing of about 4000 Covid-19 vaccines arrive at Flamingo International Airport on the regular KLM flight.

With the first batch, all health care employees will be vaccinated. On Monday, vaccination will start of the residents 60 years and older.







Governor Edison Rijna showed himself elated about the arrival of the vaccines. “I see this as the beginning of the end of this terrible Pandemic” said Reina, who said he would surely receive the vaccine. “And I call on all residents to get themselves vaccinated”, said Rijna.

Phased

Rijna also added he would have preferred for vaccination of the whole population in a single time, just as is the plan for St. Eustatius and Saba. “Unfortunately, we are a bit too big for that”, said Rijna.

Commissioner Nina den Heyer was also present at the arrival of the vaccines. The commissioner has been quite busy over the last few weeks to organize preparations for the vaccination campaigns.

The first batch consists of about 4000 units. Photo: ABC Online Media

It is unknown when the following batch of vaccines will arrive on the island, but according to Den Heyer, this would be quite soon.

Locations

Health care employees will receive the vaccine at the hospital. The rest of the population will be vaccinated in 2 special locations, which are currently being set up.

