- 45Shares
Kralendijk- This afternoon a first batch existing of about 4000 Covid-19 vaccines arrive at Flamingo International Airport on the regular KLM flight.
With the first batch, all health care employees will be vaccinated. On Monday, vaccination will start of the residents 60 years and older.
Governor Edison Rijna showed himself elated about the arrival of the vaccines. “I see this as the beginning of the end of this terrible Pandemic” said Reina, who said he would surely receive the vaccine. “And I call on all residents to get themselves vaccinated”, said Rijna.
Phased
Rijna also added he would have preferred for vaccination of the whole population in a single time, just as is the plan for St. Eustatius and Saba. “Unfortunately, we are a bit too big for that”, said Rijna.
Commissioner Nina den Heyer was also present at the arrival of the vaccines. The commissioner has been quite busy over the last few weeks to organize preparations for the vaccination campaigns.
It is unknown when the following batch of vaccines will arrive on the island, but according to Den Heyer, this would be quite soon.
Locations
Health care employees will receive the vaccine at the hospital. The rest of the population will be vaccinated in 2 special locations, which are currently being set up.
Also read:
- First 4000 Covid Vaccines Arrive in Bonaire
- After meeting with Boat Owners: Statia Local Boat Ordinance back to Drawing Table
- Decrease in goods trade deficits for BES islands
- Teams Ready for Bonaire Vaccination Campaign
- COVID-19 cases increase in Bonaire