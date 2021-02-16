First Corona Vaccine Shipment en route to Bonaire













49 Shares

A KLM plane at the gate in Schiphol. Photo: Inge Porthuis

Kralendijk- The first batch of corona vaccines for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom left today by KLM to Bonaire and Aruba. All Dutch Caribbean islands will receive vaccine shipments.

State Secretary Paul Blokhuis (VWS) and Pieter Elbers, CEO of KLM, were present at the departure from Schiphol this morning. “These shipments are a hopeful turning point on the way to the end of the crisis,” Blokhuis said. “Today’s transport is special, as this is the first KLM flight in a series of flights to Bonaire, Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten (including Saba and St. Eustatius) with vaccines,” said Elbers.







Dry ice

The Pfizer vaccine will be shipped with ‘dry ice’, to maintain the vaccines at the needed temperature, between +2 to +25 degrees Celsius. Immediately upon arrival on Bonaire and Aruba, the vaccines are stored in special equipment that can be controlled at this temperature.

If the shipments continue as plan, vaccination will start as of February 22nd on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.