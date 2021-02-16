Teams Ready for Bonaire Vaccination Campaign













Kralendijk – Teams of medical and non-medical personnel are on the starting blocks to vaccinate about 600 healthcare professionals from 22 February. Members of the teams successfully completed a training course provided by Fundashon Mariadal and the Public Health Department last week. From Monday 1 March 2021, the teams will be used in the vaccination of people over 60.

The medical teams include experienced nurses, doctor’s assistants, pharmacist assistants and doctors. The non-medical team consists of administrative staff, hosts/women and security guards. During the training, the team members went through step by step what is expected of them during the vaccination. The pharmacist’s assistants and nurses prepare the vaccines. The vaccination is done by nurses and doctor’s assistants. A doctor is always present at the injection site and supervises it. Nurses Militza Janga-Donata, Audri Statie-Torres and Anicella Thodé from Fundashon Mariadal trained the medical staff.







The administrative staff practiced in the training how people are registered and also how registrations are processed. Together with the hosts and hostesses they looked at how they will receive and guide the people. The security guards have been instructed on what to do to ensure that everything runs safely and according to the rules.

The healthcare personnel are vaccinated at Fundashon Mariadal. The rest of the population is vaccinated at Kompleho Deportivo Jorge Nicolaas in Playa or Fundashon Cocari in Rincón. Fundashon Mariadal and the Public Health department started training the teams in early February.

